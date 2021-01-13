Morgan Stanley Acquires 639,003 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

