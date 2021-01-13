Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,434 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.