Morgan Stanley Acquires 87,212 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

