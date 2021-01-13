Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 435 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 435 target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 398.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

