Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Knoll worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 243.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.