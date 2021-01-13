Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Matrix Service worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Matrix Service by 317.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

