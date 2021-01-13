Morgan Stanley Buys 150,924 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 181.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 272,301 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 33.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,399,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 353,207 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $8,755,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 11,689,820 shares of company stock worth $86,700,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

