Morgan Stanley Buys 17,520 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WF stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

