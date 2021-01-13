Morgan Stanley Buys 282,057 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Sientra worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.