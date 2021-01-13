Morgan Stanley Buys 50,152 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) by 337.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bally’s worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bally’s by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $734,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

TRWH opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.89. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

