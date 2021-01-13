Morgan Stanley Buys 6,593 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth $633,000.

NXQ opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

