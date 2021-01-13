Morgan Stanley Buys 70,306 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Everi worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

