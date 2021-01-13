Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.94% of Manitex International worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

