Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.98% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

