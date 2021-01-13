Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Meredith worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meredith by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $909.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

