Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of Manitex International worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

