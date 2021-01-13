Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.