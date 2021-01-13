Morgan Stanley Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Sientra worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

