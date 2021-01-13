Morgan Stanley Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $162.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

