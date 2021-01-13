Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Scholastic worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter worth $494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,700,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SCHL opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

