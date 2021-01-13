Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Million Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Ooma worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 284.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 717,221 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 35.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ooma by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

