Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,059,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $539.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

