Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,059,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $539.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

