Morgan Stanley Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Adient worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adient by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adient by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

