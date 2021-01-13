Morgan Stanley Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $76.90.

