Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 181.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,755,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,053,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,073.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 514,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 11,689,820 shares of company stock worth $86,700,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

