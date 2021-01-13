Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Knoll worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Knoll by 1.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Knoll by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of KNL opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.