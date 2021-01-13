Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 28,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

