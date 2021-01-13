Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,172,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

