Morgan Stanley Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,954,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

