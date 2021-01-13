Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

