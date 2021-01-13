Morgan Stanley Purchases 189,550 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

