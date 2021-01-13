Morgan Stanley Purchases 329,103 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.03% of AIM ImmunoTech worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.