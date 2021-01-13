Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,828 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.69%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

