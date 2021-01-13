Morgan Stanley Purchases 639,003 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

