Morgan Stanley Purchases 8,434 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 201.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.