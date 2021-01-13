Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

