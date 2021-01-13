Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of SP Plus worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

