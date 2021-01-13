Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Neenah worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Neenah by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neenah by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NP stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

NP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.