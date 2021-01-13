Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of The Brink’s worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

