Morgan Stanley Sells 103,157 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Sapiens International worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

