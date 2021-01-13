Morgan Stanley Sells 11,004 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $174,151.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.