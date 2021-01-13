Morgan Stanley Sells 11,304 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $471,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFO opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

