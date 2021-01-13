Morgan Stanley Sells 12,082 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

