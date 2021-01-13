Morgan Stanley Sells 12,097 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

