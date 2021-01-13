Morgan Stanley Sells 1,514 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

