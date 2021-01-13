Morgan Stanley Sells 1,514 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

