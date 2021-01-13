Morgan Stanley Sells 18,947 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Adient worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 95.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.