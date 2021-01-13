Morgan Stanley Sells 2,172,237 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,172,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Parsley Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

