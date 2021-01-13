Morgan Stanley Sells 2,734 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Surmodics worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

